Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

