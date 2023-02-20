Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.47 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $605.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 2,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $46,666.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,866.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

