Cambridge Bancorp’s (CATC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

CATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.