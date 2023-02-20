Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

CANF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 1,379.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

