Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $58.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXG. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 0.3 %

TXG traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 1,314,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

