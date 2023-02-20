Canaccord Genuity Group Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $21.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,730. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

