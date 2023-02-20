Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $176.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.71.

MIDD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.09. 434,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $194.65.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after purchasing an additional 541,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Middleby by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $24,252,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

