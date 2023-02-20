Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Target Price to $6.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.25 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HL. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,103,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.99. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

