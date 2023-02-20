Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 6,200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Walmart worth $305,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $146.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $140.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

