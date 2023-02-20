Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,689,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.84% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $177,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

NYSE RCL opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Recommended Stories

