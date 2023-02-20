Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $347.70 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227,425 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.46% of Enbridge worth $347,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

ENB opened at $38.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 259.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

