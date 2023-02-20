Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $359.91 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.73% of Palo Alto Networks worth $359,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $169.28 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $159.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.