Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $560.05 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $560,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 465,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $103.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $142.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.