Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.53% of Dollar Tree worth $464,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

