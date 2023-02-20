Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

