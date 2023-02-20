CannabisCoin Market Cap Tops $480,685.98 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $480,685.98 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,895.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00387438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00095596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00646787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.85 or 0.00601922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00185304 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.