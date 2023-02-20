Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Lowered to $3.20 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.30 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.53.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 4,680,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,076,519. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

