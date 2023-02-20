Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.64% from the company’s current price.

CARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

CARA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

