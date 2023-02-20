Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

CARA stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The stock has a market cap of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Stories

