Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.68 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.00 billion and $377.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.06868737 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00084112 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029543 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00058059 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029526 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001150 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001840 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,502,866,591 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,649,579 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
