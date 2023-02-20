CareDx’s (CDNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNA. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

CDNA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,170. CareDx has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $835.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CareDx by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 200,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CareDx by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 179,949 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $4,566,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

