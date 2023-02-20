Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $426.28 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $426.28 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,514,674,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,761,162,950 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,513,685,627 with 10,760,238,664 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03935246 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,406,227.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

