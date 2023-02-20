Casper Price Reaches $0.0393 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $422.47 million and $8.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,515,656,382 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,080,455 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,513,685,627 with 10,760,238,664 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03935246 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $9,406,227.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

