Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 196,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,501 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,971,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.