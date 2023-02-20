Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s current price.
FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.
Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 196,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,745. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $58.63.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
