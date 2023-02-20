CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $96.97 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $96.97 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12008055 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,967,301.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

