CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

CF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $72.54 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 894,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

