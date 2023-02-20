CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of CF traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

