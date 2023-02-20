CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $101.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CF. Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

CF traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.35. 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $72.54 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.