Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 657,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 134,546 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 236,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,714 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 392,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $162.85. 9,612,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

