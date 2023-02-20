Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com upgraded Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 1,760,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,976. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $646.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Insider Activity

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,072,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 490,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.