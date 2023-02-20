Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131.38 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $965.23 million and approximately $131.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

