Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 25,321,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

