Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Shares of CSCO traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.77. 25,321,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69.
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,315 shares of company stock worth $10,611,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
