Citigroup Boosts Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $1.90

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $1.10 to $1.90 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 176,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

