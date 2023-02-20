Citigroup Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 3,003,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
