Citigroup Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FITB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. 3,003,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

