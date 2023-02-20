Citigroup Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $86.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,288. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

