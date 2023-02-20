Citigroup Increases Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Nexa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NEXA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.
