Citigroup Increases Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $7.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 21.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.