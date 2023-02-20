Citigroup Raises Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $16.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.
Shares of AMPL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
