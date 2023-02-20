Citigroup Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Comerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $97.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

