Citigroup Raises Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $40.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 1,329,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,015. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.