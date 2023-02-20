Civic Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and $20.42 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civic has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

