Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $67.54 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $67.54 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.01277878 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00013622 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00035663 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.01638705 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

