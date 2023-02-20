Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Billion (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $14.82 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,712.53 or 0.06907222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

