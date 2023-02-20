Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

