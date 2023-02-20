Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,155 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.12. 13,992,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027,039. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

