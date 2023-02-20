Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Comerica from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

CMA traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $72.88. 1,382,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comerica has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

