Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Comerica Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMA traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,876. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 221,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

