Comparing Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Costamare and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Costamare 49.82% 21.81% 9.01% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Costamare and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Costamare 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Costamare currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Costamare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Costamare is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares Costamare and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Costamare $1.11 billion 1.11 $554.96 million $4.27 2.37 United Maritime $7.39 million 2.90 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Costamare has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Costamare beats United Maritime on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels. The Dry Bulk Vessels segment includes dry bulk commodities transportation services. The company was founded by Konstantinos Vasileios Konstantakopoulos in 1974 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

