ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,294,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

