Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,730. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

