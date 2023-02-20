Contrasting Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Its Peers

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.07, indicating that their average stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.01% -41.18% -1.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 561 2009 3163 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.77 Spirit Airlines Competitors $10.80 billion -$780.92 million -14.43

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

